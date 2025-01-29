Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Anglo American Plc completes sale of its 33.3% minority interest in Jellinbah

Anglo American

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has announced the completion of the sale of its 33.3% minority interest in Jellinbah Group Pty Ltd, a joint venture that owns a 70% interest in the Jellinbah East and Lake Vermont steelmaking coal mines in Australia, to Zashvin Pty Ltd.

Under the terms of the transaction, Anglo American has received A$1.4 billion in addition to the A$228 million already received, bringing total cash proceeds to A$1.6 billion (approximately US$1.0 billion at current exchange rates). Anglo American’s agreement for the sale of its interest in Jellinbah was announced on 4 November 2024, with completion originally expected in the second quarter of 2025.

Zashvin was an existing 33.33% shareholder in Jellinbah, alongside Anglo American and Marubeni. Anglo American did not operate the Jellinbah Group mines, nor did it market any of the production volumes from the Jellinbah Group mines.

Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: “We are pleased to complete this first step in the divestment of our steelmaking coal portfolio, realising US$1 billion of cash proceeds sooner than expected, further strengthening our balance sheet. We wish our JV partners, Zashvin and Marubeni, every success for the future of Jellinbah. We have also made good progress towards the completion of the sale of the balance of our steelmaking coal portfolio to Peabody for additional cash consideration of up to US$3.8 billion.

“We have moved at pace to simplify Anglo American to create an exciting and differentiated investment proposition focused on our world-class copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients businesses. This more cash generative and higher margin portfolio will offer greater through-the-cycle resilience, with the benefit of significant high quality and well sequenced growth options across each product vertical, including a clear path to increase annual copper production to more than one million tonnes over the next decade.”

James Xu of Zashvin, commented: “Jellinbah’s success since 1988 has been driven by the partnerships we have forged both locally and overseas. We pay tribute to Anglo American’s significant role in this journey and its dedication to making this historic transaction smooth and efficient. As a proudly Queensland family-owned company, our increased investment reflects our confidence in Queensland’s coal industry and our workforce, and our commitment to continue to work with central Queenslanders.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Anglo American

    Anglo American completes deal to add Serpentina iron ore resource at Minas-Rio

    Anglo American completes its integration of Vale's Serpentina iron ore into the Minas-Rio project, enhancing premium iron ore production in Brazil.
    Broker Ratings

    Anglo American plc -13.3% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Anglo American

    Anglo American sells steelmaking coal business to Peabody for $4.9 billion

    Anglo American has entered agreements to sell its steelmaking coal business to Peabody Energy for up to $4.9 billion, streamlining its portfolio.
    Broker Ratings

    Anglo American plc -6.0% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Anglo American plc -13.5% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Anglo American

    Anglo American Plc to sell 33.3% minority interest in Jellinba

    Anglo American agrees to sell its 33.3% stake in Jellinbah Group to Zashvin Pty Ltd for A$1.6 billion, aiming for completion in Q2 2025.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.