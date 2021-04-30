Twitter
Anexo Group to present a live presentation to retail investors Thursday 6th May

Anexo Group

Anexo Group plc (LON:ANX) has announced that the Company’s management team will conduct a live presentation to retail investors covering their FY 2020 results and present the outlook for the year ahead.

The event will take place at 12pm on Thursday 6th May.

The online presentation is open to both existing and potential shareholders.  Questions can be submitted both before the presentation by emailing info@yellowstoneadvisory.com and during the presentation and will be addressed at the end.

To register for the Anexo Group presentation, please visit:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4816189151604/WN_NOV3Z2gKR7eyTA96UjynsQ

