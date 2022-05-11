Anexo Group appoint Dr Julian Addison and Mike Branigan to the board

Anexo Group plc (LON:ANX), the specialist integrated credit hire and legal services provider, has announced the following changes to its Board of Directors:

Dr Julian Addison and Mike Branigan will be appointed to the Board with immediate effect, having been nominated by DBAY Advisors Limited (“DBAY”) under the terms of the shareholder agreement announced on 12 November 2020. The shareholder agreement gives DBAY the right to appoint up to three Non-Executive Directors and therefore Brian Corrway, who joined the Board as an appointee of DBAY in November 2021, will step down from the Board with immediate effect.

Liz Sands is also standing down from the Board with immediate effect. Liz has been a member of the Board since the IPO in June 2018 and the Board would like to thank her for her time and insights during that period. The Company will look to fill her former sub-committee positions on the Risk and Regulation and Remuneration Committees in due course.

The following additional information is being provided in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two to the AIM Rules for Companies:

Full Name : Dr Julian Alston Addison

Age : 49

Current Directorships/Partnerships:

Unlimited Marketing Group Ltd

Notano Topco Limited

Telit IOT Solutions Holdings Limited

Telit IOT Solutions Limited

Telit IOT Limited

Telit Communications Limited

Telit IOT Solutions Inc

Directorships/Partnerships in past 5 years:

None

Shareholding in Anexo: Nil

Full Name : Michael Jordan Branigan

Age: 66

Current Directorships/Partnerships:

Proactis Topco Ltd

Proactis Bidco Ltd

Nash Squared Holdings Limited

DBAY UK Ltd

Directorships/Partnerships in past 5 years:

Alpha Casiopelae Ltd

Eddie Stobart Ltd

ESLL Group Ltd

Iforce Group Ltd

The Pallet Network Ltd

Greenwhitestar Acquisition Ltd

Unlimited Marketing Group Ltd

Future Screen Partners No 1 LLP

Digital Unlimited Group Ltd

Shareholding in Anexo: Nil

Anexo Group (LON ANX) is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services provider. The Group has created a unique business model by combining a direct capture Credit Hire business with a wholly owned Legal Services firm. The integrated business targets the impecunious not at fault motorist, referring to those who do not have the financial means or access to a replacement vehicle.

Through its dedicated Credit Hire sales team and network of 1,100 plus active introducers around the UK, Anexo provides customers with an end-to-end service including the provision of Credit Hire vehicles, assistance with repair and recovery, and claims management services. The Group’s Legal Services division, Bond Turner, provides the legal support to maximise the recovery of costs through settlement or court action as well as the processing of any associated personal injury claim.