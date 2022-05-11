Anexo Group appoint Dr Julian Addison and Mike Branigan to the board

Anexo Group plc (LON:ANX), the specialist integrated credit hire and legal services provider, has announced the following changes to its Board of Directors:
Dr Julian Addison and Mike Branigan will be appointed to the Board with immediate effect, having been nominated by DBAY Advisors Limited (“DBAY”) under the terms of the shareholder agreement announced on 12 November 2020. The shareholder agreement gives DBAY the right to appoint up to three Non-Executive Directors and therefore Brian Corrway, who joined the Board as an appointee of DBAY in November 2021, will step down from the Board with immediate effect.
Liz Sands is also standing down from the Board with immediate effect. Liz has been a member of the Board since the IPO in June 2018 and the Board would like to thank her for her time and insights during that period. The Company will look to fill her former sub-committee positions on the Risk and Regulation and Remuneration Committees in due course.
The following additional information is being provided in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two to the AIM Rules for Companies:
Full Name : Dr Julian Alston Addison
Age : 49
Current Directorships/Partnerships:
Unlimited Marketing Group Ltd
Notano Topco Limited
Telit IOT Solutions Holdings Limited
Telit IOT Solutions Limited
Telit IOT Limited
Telit Communications Limited
Telit IOT Solutions Inc
Directorships/Partnerships in past 5 years:
None
Shareholding in Anexo: Nil
Full Name : Michael Jordan Branigan
Age: 66
Current Directorships/Partnerships:
Proactis Topco Ltd
Proactis Bidco Ltd
Nash Squared Holdings Limited
DBAY UK Ltd
Directorships/Partnerships in past 5 years:
Alpha Casiopelae Ltd
Eddie Stobart Ltd
ESLL Group Ltd
Iforce Group Ltd
The Pallet Network Ltd
Greenwhitestar Acquisition Ltd
Unlimited Marketing Group Ltd
Future Screen Partners No 1 LLP
Digital Unlimited Group Ltd
Shareholding in Anexo: Nil
Anexo Group (LON ANX) is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services provider. The Group has created a unique business model by combining a direct capture Credit Hire business with a wholly owned Legal Services firm. The integrated business targets the impecunious not at fault motorist, referring to those who do not have the financial means or access to a replacement vehicle.
Through its dedicated Credit Hire sales team and network of 1,100 plus active introducers around the UK, Anexo provides customers with an end-to-end service including the provision of Credit Hire vehicles, assistance with repair and recovery, and claims management services. The Group’s Legal Services division, Bond Turner, provides the legal support to maximise the recovery of costs through settlement or court action as well as the processing of any associated personal injury claim.