Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

An unlikely lifeline for gold as trade storm builds

KEFI

As a wave of escalating tariffs prompts fresh unease across markets, one asset has quietly reclaimed its place at the heart of investor discussions, riding the back of a softer dollar even as policymakers debate interest rate trajectories. In recent days, gold has found itself buoyed by a confluence of developments that, paradoxically, underline both its traditional safe-haven appeal and its emerging role in more nuanced portfolio strategies. The US trade skirmish with Asia’s largest economies has intensified, stoking fears of slowing growth even as the dollar drifts lower against a basket of major peers, a combination that has drawn renewed attention to bullion’s potential as both a shield and a diversifier.

This resurgence is hardly rooted in a single flashpoint. Instead, it reflects a broader realignment of investor priorities as global central banks weigh the risks of tightening too quickly. With the Federal Reserve signalling a more cautious stance in the face of protectionist pressures, implied volatility in currency markets has crept higher, sending ripples through cross-asset allocations. Gold’s recent reclaiming of the US$1,950 per ounce threshold is emblematic of a market less convinced that higher rates will be sustained long enough to dampen inflation pressures, while simultaneously unsettled by the prospect of retaliatory tariffs that could stifle trade-dependent earnings in multinational portfolios.

Behind the headline figures lies a tapestry of investor behaviour that extends beyond traditional long-only bullion holdings. Exchange-traded fund inflows have shifted gears, as those managing large pools of capital adapt to an environment where bond yields offer less real return and equities face the twin threats of slowing earnings growth and policy uncertainty. This reallocation has seen gold ETFs accumulate new positions at a pace that eclipses seasonal norms, signalling a deeper conviction that central bank divergence and currency volatility will persist. Hedge funds, too, have been nibbling at short-dated options on bullion, reflecting perhaps a more tactical orientation but nonetheless reinforcing the notion that gold has transcended its passive safe-haven stereotype.

Yet the story is not one-dimensional. Industrial demand from sectors such as electronics has shown tentative signs of revival, even as the broader manufacturing outlook remains clouded by tariff-induced supply-chain disruptions. Jewellery markets in Asia, traditionally the largest source of physical demand, have displayed a curious detachment: retail spending in India and China has yet to surge, suggesting that the latest uptick in prices has not deterred speculative appetite but may be weighing on consumption driven by long-term buyers. This dichotomy offers a telling insight: bullion is increasingly being valued less for its adornment qualities and more as a liquid, universally accepted instrument for managing both geopolitical shocks and monetary policy risks.

Looking ahead, the interplay between US dollar liquidity and emerging-market pressures could prove decisive. With capital flows into higher-yielding developing-market assets slowing under the weight of trade-war headlines, local currencies may come under pressure, prompting central banks outside the US to consider their own policy responses. Should any major economy signal an easing bias to counteract currency weakness, gold could once more find itself on the front lines of an unfolding currency war. Conversely, if trade negotiations make unexpected headway, some of the current tenor of safe-haven demand might ease, offering a window for profit-taking among those who have anchored positions during recent bouts of volatility.

For investors calibrating their exposure, the message is clear: gold’s recent manoeuvres are not merely a reaction to sovereign bond yields or headline-grabbing tariff announcements, but the product of a shifting macro landscape in which monetary policy, currency dynamics and geopolitical flashpoints are converging. In this environment, bullion offers more than a hedge against chaos; it presents an opportunity to reposition portfolios for a world where traditional risk premia may no longer behave as they have in past cycles. Amid the unfolding trade narrative, gold stands out not just as a refuge but as a tactical asset capable of reflecting, and sometimes anticipating, the broader shifts in the global financial architecture.

London-listed company KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI) is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. The Company operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia with projects including Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper eyes Tulu Kapi launch following 2024 results

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) reveals its 2024 financial results, highlighting Tulu Kapi's progress and strategic plans in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia's mining sector.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper confirms institutional participation in May 2025 placing

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) highlights significant institutional investor participation in its recent placing, enhancing its strategic growth in the Arabian-Nubian Shield.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper raises £7m to advance Tulu Kapi Gold project

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc has successfully raised £7 million to advance its Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia, following crucial parliamentary developments.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper clears key financing hurdle

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc announces a key milestone as Ethiopia ratifies its membership for Africa Finance Corporation, paving the way for Tulu Kapi Gold Project financing.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper: Ethiopian approval paves way for Tulu Kapi project launch

KEFI Gold and Copper plc advances its Tulu Kapi Gold Project as Ethiopia's Council of Ministers approves Africa Finance Corporation's country membership, paving the way for financing.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper advances Tulu Kapi with BCM Partnership

KEFI Gold and Copper plc has welcomed BCM Group as a Project syndicate member, enhancing its Tulu Kapi Gold project and securing vital funding commitments.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple