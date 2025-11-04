Ampeak Energy showcases UK’s largest battery storage facility at 2025 Investor Day

On Monday, 3rd November, Ampeak Energy Limited (LON:AMP) welcomed investors and shareholders to its 2025 Investor Day, offering an exclusive look inside one of the largest battery storage facilities in the UK – the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park.

Guests enjoyed guided tours and insightful presentations led by the company’s Executive Board and senior leadership team. The team highlighted the company’s strong performance, strategic growth plan, and exciting progress on the AW1 Battery Storage project, which is set for commercial operation in Q1 2027.

The team also set out its 4.3GWh portfolio of Battery Storage projects, which have an operational enterprise value of over £1 billion, based on recent market valuations (HEIT by Foresight Group, £430k/MWh).

The team were also able to set out how its experience and success are opening up even further projects and opportunities.

Guests were shown around the site and saw the significant construction progress on AW1. They were also shown the site of AW2, which has recently secured planning approval, as well as approval to remove the ash.

The Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park is set to be one of the largest and most advanced battery storage sites in the UK, unlocking and creating opportunities in new growth areas and reinforcing Ampeak Energy’s leadership in driving our sustainable energy future.

