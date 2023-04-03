Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

American International Group, I – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 40.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

American International Group, I with ticker code (AIG) now have 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 86 and 60 with the average target price sitting at $70.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $49.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 40.5%. The day 50 moving average is $57.19 and the 200 day MA is $56.07. The company has a market cap of $36,948m. Company Website: https://www.aig.com

The potential market cap would be $51,913m based on the market consensus.

American International Group offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance. This segment also offers marine, energy-related property insurance, aviation, political risk, trade credit, trade finance, and portfolio solutions, as well as operates reinsurance business; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; and personal auto and personal property insurance. The Life and Retirement segment offers individual retirement products, including variable, fixed index, and fixed annuities, as well as retail mutual funds; group retirement products comprising record-keeping, plan administrative and compliance services, financial planning, and advisory solutions; life insurance, including term and universal life insurance; and institutional markets products, which includes wrap products, structured settlement, pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, high net worth, and guaranteed investment contract products. The company distributes its products through a network of brokers, agents, advisors, banks, and other distributors. American International Group was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.54% with the ex dividend date set at 16-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 3.87, revenue per share of 72.56 and a 1.83% return on assets.

