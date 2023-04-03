American Express Company – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 15.2% Upside Potential

American Express Company which can be found using ticker (AXP) now have 24 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 220 and 149 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $187.05. Now with the previous closing price of $162.41 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 15.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $169.46 and the 200 day moving average is $154.38. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $122,734m. Company Website: https://www.americanexpress.com

The potential market cap would be $141,354m based on the market consensus.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. The company’s products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.45% with the ex dividend date set at 5-4-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.75, revenue per share of 67.48 and a 3.61% return on assets.