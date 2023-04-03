AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc – Consensus ‘Underperform’ rating and -54.5% Downside Potential

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc with ticker code (AMC) have now 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price High/Low ranges between 4.5 and 0.5 calculating the average target price we see $2.26. Given that the stocks previous close was at $4.97 this would imply there is a potential downside of -54.5%. The 50 day MA is $5.45 and the 200 day moving average is $8.71. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $2,572m. Visit the company website at: https://www.amctheatres.com

The potential market cap would be $1,169m based on the market consensus.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.