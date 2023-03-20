AMC Entertainment Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -45.6% Downside

AMC Entertainment Holdings with ticker code (AMC) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Underperform’. The target price High/Low ranges between 4.5 and 0.5 calculating the mean target price we have $2.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at $4.39 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -45.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $5.47 while the 200 day moving average is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2,146m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.amctheatres.com

The potential market cap would be $1,168m based on the market consensus.

AMC Entertainment Holdings., through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.