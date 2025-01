Ally Financial Inc. Share Price Target ‘$42.95’, now 18.6% Upside Potential

Ally Financial Inc. which can be found using ticker (ALLY) have now 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $56.00 and $32.00 and has a mean share price target at $42.95. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $36.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $36.74 while the 200 day moving average is $38.42. The market capitalization for the company is 10.90B. The stock price is currently at: $35.78 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,932,093,298 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.31, revenue per share of $22.09 and a 0.46% return on assets.

Ally Financial Inc. is a digital financial-services company. The Company’s segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, and Corporate Finance operations. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides services, such as providing retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, and offering term loans to dealers. The Insurance operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products sold through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products sold directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance operations segment includes its direct-to-consumer Ally Home mortgage offering and bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties. The Corporate Finance operations segment provides senior secured leveraged asset-based and cash flow loans to United States-based middle-market companies, with a focus on businesses owned by private equity sponsors.