Ally Financial Inc. Share Price Target ‘$45.06’, now 28.0% Upside Potential

Ally Financial Inc. with ticker code (ALLY) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $56.00 and $34.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $45.06. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $35.21 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 28.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $37.14 while the 200 day moving average is $38.22. The market cap for the company is 10.70B. The stock price is currently at: $34.85 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,697,780,218 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.58, revenue per share of $22.00 and a 0.35% return on assets.

Ally Financial Inc. is a digital financial-services company. The Company’s segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, and Corporate Finance operations. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides services, such as providing retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, and offering term loans to dealers. The Insurance operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products sold through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products sold directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance operations segment includes its direct-to-consumer Ally Home mortgage offering and bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties. The Corporate Finance operations segment provides senior secured leveraged asset-based and cash flow loans to United States-based middle-market companies, with a focus on businesses owned by private equity sponsors.