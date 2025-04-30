Alibaba Group’s Damo Academy has achieved a significant milestone with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granting Breakthrough Device designation to its AI-powered pancreatic cancer detection tool, Damo Panda. This development not only underscores Alibaba’s expanding influence in healthcare technology but also enhances the value proposition for investors, particularly those with stakes in Global Opportunities Trust plc, where Alibaba is a portfolio holding.

Damo Panda is an advanced deep learning model trained on over 3,200 non-contrast CT scans from pancreatic cancer patients. It has demonstrated a 34.1% higher sensitivity in detecting early-stage pancreatic cancer compared to traditional radiologist assessments. In large-scale trials across China, including screenings of 40,000 individuals in Ningbo, the tool identified six early-stage cases, two of which were missed by standard examinations. These results highlight the tool’s potential to revolutionise early cancer detection, particularly for pancreatic cancer, which often eludes early diagnosis.

The FDA’s Breakthrough Device designation facilitates an expedited review process, aiming to bring innovative medical devices to market more swiftly. This status not only accelerates Damo Panda’s path to clinical use in the U.S. but also positions Alibaba as a formidable player in the global healthcare technology sector.

For investors, Alibaba’s venture into AI-driven healthcare solutions represents a strategic diversification beyond its core e-commerce and cloud computing businesses. The integration of cutting-edge AI in medical diagnostics aligns with global trends towards personalised and efficient healthcare, potentially opening new revenue streams and enhancing long-term growth prospects.

Global Opportunities Trust plc’s inclusion of Alibaba in its portfolio reflects confidence in the company’s innovative capabilities and its potential to deliver substantial returns. As Alibaba continues to expand its footprint in healthcare technology, investors can anticipate increased value from this strategic investment.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is a multinational conglomerate specialising in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital media, and now, healthcare technology. Through its research arm, Damo Academy, Alibaba is at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence into various sectors, aiming to drive innovation and improve global standards of living.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.