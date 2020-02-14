Don't Miss
Home » News » FTSE 250 » Airtel Africa Results of the IPO of Airtel Malawi plc
telecommunications

Airtel Africa Results of the IPO of Airtel Malawi plc

Posted by: Giles Arbor 14th February 2020

Airtel Africa plc (LON:AAF) a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, further to its announcement on 24 December 2019, today announced the results of the Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) of its subsidiary Airtel Malawi plc on the main market of the Malawi Stock Exchange.

Airtel Africa confirmed all ordinary shares offered in the IPO have been fully subscribed. The total number of offered shares amounted to 2,200,000,000, representing 20% of shares outstanding.

The price has been set at MK 12.69 (USD 0.02) per ordinary share resulting in gross proceeds of approximately MK 27.92 billion (USD 37.5m¹).

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.