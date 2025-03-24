Airtel Africa Plc appoints Cynthia Gordon as an independent non-executive director

Airtel Africa plc (LON:AAF), a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, has announced the appointment of Cynthia Gordon as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 April 2025.

Cynthia will serve on the Company’s remuneration committee.

Cynthia is currently a non-executive director and remuneration committee chair at both Bodycote plc, the FTSE 250 global industrial services company and Severfield plc, the leading structural steel group. She is also the non-executive chair of Global Fashion Group, a Luxembourg-based e-commerce company listed in Frankfurt . Other roles include acting as a senior advisor to Tillman Global Holdings, an investor in infrastructure businesses. Cynthia was formerly a non-executive director of Eutelsat Communications SA, a satellite operator listed in Paris, Tele2 and Kinnevik.

As an executive director, Cynthia worked at a number of companies, including Millicom, Ooredoo and Orange. She was CEO of Millicom Africa responsible for six countries, and was also Group Commercial Director at Ooredoo, with responsibility for commercial performance across 15 countries.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chair, commented: “I am delighted that Cynthia has agreed to join the Airtel Africa Board and we very much look forward to working closely with her. She brings with her great telecommunications experience including deep experience of working in Africa. “