Airbus shifts focus toward the $311 billion services opportunity

According to Airbus’s 2025–2044 Global Services Forecast, the aviation services market is expected to triple in value to $311 billion annually, growing at around 3.6 % a year. The forecast assumes a near doubling of the world’s commercial fleet to roughly 49,000 aircraft, as airlines seek higher utilisation, tighter maintenance cycles, and improved efficiency.

Airbus is positioning itself to capture value across the entire lifecycle of each aircraft. It divides the market into five major areas: off-wing maintenance, on-wing maintenance, upgrades and modifications, digital and connectivity, and training, supported by maintenance operations and ground handling. The largest of these remains off-wing maintenance, engines, components and materials, expected to rise from $107 billion in 2025 to $218 billion by 2044.

Routine line maintenance will also expand, increasing from $21 billion to $34 billion as the global fleet grows. Upgrades and cabin modifications are projected to climb from $12 billion to $17 billion, driven by efficiency improvements and passenger-experience enhancements. The digital and connectivity segment, though smaller in size, carries the fastest growth rate, tripling from $9 billion to $26 billion as predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring and data-driven operations become standard. Training, meanwhile, will grow from $10 billion to $17 billion, as airlines prepare for more than 2.3 million new aviation professionals over the next twenty years.

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world. Avation’s future focus are new technology low CO2 emission aircraft.