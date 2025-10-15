Follow us on:

Airbus shifts focus toward the $311 billion services opportunity

Avation-plc

According to Airbus’s 2025–2044 Global Services Forecast, the aviation services market is expected to triple in value to $311 billion annually, growing at around 3.6 % a year. The forecast assumes a near doubling of the world’s commercial fleet to roughly 49,000 aircraft, as airlines seek higher utilisation, tighter maintenance cycles, and improved efficiency.

Airbus is positioning itself to capture value across the entire lifecycle of each aircraft. It divides the market into five major areas: off-wing maintenance, on-wing maintenance, upgrades and modifications, digital and connectivity, and training, supported by maintenance operations and ground handling. The largest of these remains off-wing maintenance, engines, components and materials, expected to rise from $107 billion in 2025 to $218 billion by 2044.

Routine line maintenance will also expand, increasing from $21 billion to $34 billion as the global fleet grows. Upgrades and cabin modifications are projected to climb from $12 billion to $17 billion, driven by efficiency improvements and passenger-experience enhancements. The digital and connectivity segment, though smaller in size, carries the fastest growth rate, tripling from $9 billion to $26 billion as predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring and data-driven operations become standard. Training, meanwhile, will grow from $10 billion to $17 billion, as airlines prepare for more than 2.3 million new aviation professionals over the next twenty years.

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world. Avation’s future focus are new technology low CO2 emission aircraft.

Latest Company News

Avation plc

Avation secures eight-year lease for ATR 72-600 with European ACMI provider

Avation has signed an eight-year lease agreement with a European ACMI provider for an eight-year-old ATR 72-600 aircraft, set to transition in February 2026.
Avation

Avation Plc FY2025 annual report: Revenue up 19% with dividend declared

Avation Plc reported FY2025 revenue of $110.1m, up 19.2%, and EBITDA of $107.1m. The company posted a $7.7m loss after tax, reduced net indebtedness to $604.2m, and declared a 1.0 US cent dividend.
Avation

Avation completes sale of Boeing 777-300ER at profit above book value

Avation has finalised the sale of a Boeing B777-300ER leased to Philippine Airlines, generating a material profit above book value. The transaction releases significant cash, which will be used to reduce debt and reinvest in narrowbody aircraft types as part of the company’s portfolio management strategy.
Avation PLC

Avation reports US$110m revenue and strengthened balance sheet for FY25

Avation expects revenue of around US$110 million for the year to 30 June 2025. The company has reduced outstanding bond debt to US$298 million through repurchases and improved its credit ratings with Moody’s and Fitch.
Avation plc

Avation signs 12-year lease for ATR 72-600 with Cambodian airline

Avation has agreed a twelve-year lease with a Cambodian carrier for a new ATR 72-600, the second of ten aircraft ordered in 2024. Delivery is scheduled for February 2026.
Avation plc

Avation to deliver first ATR 72-600 to SUM Air in November 2025

Avation confirmed that one of ten ATR 72-600 aircraft ordered in 2024 will be delivered in November 2025, becoming the first aircraft in SUM Air’s fleet.

