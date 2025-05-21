Follow us on:

AI powers a Natural Gas revival

Touchstone Exploration

The artificial intelligence boom is fuelling a seismic shift in the energy landscape, and natural gas is emerging as a key winner. As data centres multiply to support AI workloads, their escalating energy demands are reshaping infrastructure strategies, creating fresh momentum for gas-fired power. Investors now face a pivotal opportunity to capitalise on this convergence of technology and energy.

Electricity use by data centres is projected to more than double by the end of the decade, with AI and cloud operations alone set to consume a significant portion of national grid capacities. This explosive growth is pushing companies to rethink how they power these digital fortresses. Natural gas, with its reliability and flexible scalability, is reasserting itself as a cornerstone of data-centre energy planning.

Natural gas producers are already feeling the impact. The market is witnessing narrowing valuation gaps between gas and oil companies, as investors price in the rising utility of gas infrastructure. In shale-rich regions like the Permian and Marcellus, data-centre development is creating new avenues for gas producers to monetise output beyond traditional demand channels.

Energy companies are not standing still. Major players are snapping up gas-fired power plants to ensure they can meet growing baseload demand while positioning themselves as indispensable partners to the tech sector. Simultaneously, hardware innovators are developing cutting-edge power components to increase energy efficiency and reduce waste within data centres, enhancing operational margins and reducing environmental burdens.

Old industrial sites are being reimagined. In parts of the U.S., disused coal and gas power stations are being transformed into AI-driven campuses, bringing a new lease of life to local economies. Grid operators, under pressure to fast-track these projects, are leveraging AI themselves to streamline approval processes, making it easier for new energy-intensive facilities to come online at speed.

Meanwhile, natural gas prices have shown strong bullish signals, driven by a combination of technical momentum and seasonal demand. Prices rebounding above key moving averages signal the market’s confidence in higher consumption ahead, particularly as cooling needs spike and storage levels fall.

For investors, the landscape is compelling. From upstream producers and infrastructure owners to energy-efficiency tech firms and grid-enablement specialists, the AI–natural gas dynamic is generating high-growth potential across the value chain. As long as sustainability remains part of the equation, this partnership could redefine both the tech and energy sectors.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.

Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration completes $28.4m Trinidad acquisition

Touchstone Exploration Inc. has successfully acquired Shell Trinidad Central Block Limited, enhancing its production capabilities and expanding its asset portfolio in Trinidad.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration delivers Q1 2025 results and secures $50m for growth

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) outlines its Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting production changes, revenue shifts, and strategic investments for growth.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration secures amended loan to support $28.5m acquisition

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) announces a significant financial move with a new loan agreement, set to facilitate a major acquisition in Trinidad.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration raises £15.4m and secures acquisition loan

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) has raised £15.375 million through a private placement to boost development and fund its acquisition in Trinidad.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration updates on STCBL acquisition

Touchstone Exploration Inc. updates on its acquisition of Shell Trinidad Central Block Limited, essential for enhancing its operations and resources in Trinidad.
Touchstone

Touchstone Exploration appoints Ken McKinnon as Chair

Touchstone Exploration Inc. announces significant leadership changes, with John D. Wright retiring as Chair and Ken McKinnon appointed to guide the Board's future.

