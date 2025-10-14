Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

AI compliance becomes the new competitive edge in finance and healthcare

Acuity RM Group Plc

The EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act is transforming compliance from a legal obligation into a defining factor of competitive strength. For financial institutions and healthcare providers, this shift is not theoretical. AI systems now determine creditworthiness, patient outcomes, and the integrity of decision-making.

Credit scoring models decide who gains access to capital, fraud detection systems protect institutions from loss, and risk analytics shape the flow of investment. A single error in design or bias in data can lock individuals out of opportunity or ripple through entire financial networks. The EU AI Act treats these systems as “high-risk” precisely because their reach is systemic. They must be transparent, traceable, and continuously monitored, not just audited once a year.

For CIOs and CISOs, the challenge lies in the regulatory overlap. The AI Act interacts with GDPR, Basel III, ISO 42001, HIPAA, and ISO 13485. Managing this landscape manually is no longer feasible. Compliance must be constant, automated, and evidence-driven to meet regulator expectations and protect institutional integrity.

Acuity Risk Management’s STREAM® platform provides that structure. Built for regulated industries, it aligns AI systems with existing governance standards and creates a unified evidence base for all compliance activity. For financial institutions, STREAM® maps AI controls against ISO and data governance frameworks. In healthcare, it integrates AI Act requirements with patient safety and privacy standards. Continuous monitoring allows real-time validation, ensuring that compliance gaps are identified and addressed before they become liabilities.

Acuity RM Group Plc (LON:ACRM) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Acuity. Acuity is an established provider of risk management services.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Acuity Risk Management

Acuity RM secures defence and healthcare contracts worth £126,000

Acuity RM Group’s subsidiary, Acuity Risk Management, has won a £71,000 pilot contract with a global defence contractor and a £55,000 upsell with a healthcare instruments client.
Acuity RM Group

Acuity RM Group raises £0.35m via Placing and Subscription to support working capital

Acuity RM Group has announced a fundraising of approximately £0.35m through the placing and subscription of 35m new ordinary shares at 1p each, representing a 16.7% discount to the prior closing price.
Acuity RM Group Plc

Acuity RM delivers revenue growth and improved efficiency in H1 2025

Acuity RM Group

Acuity RM Group secures first customer for new Vendor Management Hub

Acuity RM Group has announced the first customer contract for its new Vendor Management Hub (VMH), a cybersecurity product designed to manage risks from suppliers’ systems. VMH can be used standalone or integrated with STREAM, providing automated risk scoring, compliance monitoring and third-party oversight.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple