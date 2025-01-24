Agronomics: Unlocking the Future of Cellular Agriculture – Cavendish

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC), a leading investment company focused on cellular agriculture, continues to chart an exciting course in a rapidly evolving sector. A recent report from Cavendish highlights Agronomics’ progress in 2024, underscoring its strategic investments and potential to shape the future of sustainable food production.

2024 in Review: Strategic Moves Amidst Challenges

Throughout FY24, Agronomics maintained its focus on building a diversified portfolio of cutting-edge cellular agriculture companies. The firm invested £13.5 million, primarily in precision fermentation technologies and cultivated meat innovations, with notable contributions to companies like Liberation Labs and Meatable.

One standout achievement came from portfolio company Meatly, which developed a protein-free culture medium, a breakthrough that significantly reduces the cost of producing cultivated meat. Meatly also secured UK regulatory approval for its cultivated chicken for pet food, an important step towards commercialisation.

While Agronomics reported a net unrealised loss of £8.3 million for FY24, the year also brought positive revaluations of £6.9 million across multiple portfolio companies, such as Onego Bio and Clean Food Group. As noted by Chris Donnellan, Cavendish’s Director of Research:

“Agronomics offers UK investors a unique opportunity to access the global cellular agriculture sector, which has significant growth potential. The company’s ability to strategically diversify into precision fermentation demonstrates its commitment to reducing risk while driving innovation in sustainable food solutions.”

Diversified Portfolio: A Strength in Precision Fermentation

By the close of FY24, Agronomics’ portfolio was composed of 30% precision fermentation companies, 30% cultivated meat ventures, and 16% dedicated to Liberation Labs. This diversification allows the company to tap into different market segments and leverage the faster commercialisation timeline of precision fermentation technologies.

Precision fermentation products, such as egg proteins and alternative fats, are already making waves in the market. Agronomics-backed companies like Onego Bio and Clean Food Group are paving the way for more sustainable, locally-produced food options, with tangible results expected in the near term.

A Compelling Investment Opportunity

Despite trading at a discount to its net asset value (NAV) of 15.6p per share, Agronomics remains a compelling investment in the cellular agriculture space. The Cavendish report highlights growing investor interest in sustainable food solutions, driven by environmental concerns and a push for alternative proteins.

With the global spotlight on food security and climate change, Agronomics is well-positioned to capitalise on these trends. The company’s strategic investments in disruptive technologies offer long-term growth potential, making it an attractive option for investors seeking exposure to this transformative industry.

On a Final Note

Agronomics continues to lead the charge in cellular agriculture, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability and innovation. With its diversified portfolio and focus on breakthrough technologies, the company is poised to play a significant role in the future of food production. As Cavendish’s Chris Donnellan aptly puts it:

“The cellular agriculture sector is gaining momentum, and Agronomics offers public market investors a rare opportunity to participate in this exciting growth story.”

Company Overview

Agronomics is a London-listed investment company specialising in cellular agriculture. The company focuses on technologies that enable the production of food, materials, and other products directly from cells, bypassing traditional farming methods. By investing in innovative solutions like precision fermentation and cultivated meat, Agronomics aims to address global challenges such as food security, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare.

With a diversified portfolio of over 20 companies, Agronomics targets early-stage opportunities that possess strong intellectual property and the potential to revolutionise the food and agriculture industries.

Website: Agronomics