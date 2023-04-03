Affiliated Managers Group – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 37.6% Upside Potential

Affiliated Managers Group with ticker code (AMG) have now 7 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 198 and 176 with the average target price sitting at $191.29. Now with the previous closing price of $139.00 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 37.6%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $156.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to $140.22. The company has a market cap of $5,107m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.amg.com

The potential market cap would be $7,028m based on the market consensus.

Affiliated Managers Group, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail, high net worth and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. Affiliated Managers Group was formed in 1993 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida with additional offices in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts; Stamford, Connecticut; London, United Kingdom; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan, Zurich, Switzerland and Delaware.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.03% with the ex dividend date set at 15-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.62, revenue per share of 60.51 and a 5.42% return on assets.