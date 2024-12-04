Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

MetalNRG to change its name to Atlas Metals Group, effective 10 December 2024

MetalNRG plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

The general meeting of the shareholders of MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) is due to be held at 10.00 a.m. on 5 December 2024 and contains, inter alia, a proposal for the consolidation of the existing ordinary shares of nominal value 0.01p each on a 100 into 1 basis, such that every 100 Existing Ordinary Shares are consolidated into 1 new ordinary share of nominal value 1p.

At the General Meeting it will be proposed that the resolution be amended so that the consolidation occurs immediately and is not subject to publication of a prospectus. This is to expedite the administrative process of the Share Consolidation and to avoid it taking place simultaneously with the planned reverse takeover. If the resolution, as amended, is duly passed, admission in respect of the New Ordinary Shares will become effective and dealings in New Ordinary Shares will commence on 6 December 2024. As a result of the Share Consolidation, the ISIN will change from GB00B15FS791 in respect of the Existing Ordinary Shares to GB00BS2GR553 in respect of the New Ordinary Shares.

We are also pleased to report that MetalNRG intends to change its name to “Atlas Metals Group plc” to be effective on 10 December 2024. The Company’s TDM will then change to “AMG”. A confirmatory announcement in respect of the name change will be made on 9 December 2024. The name change will coincide with the launch of a new website for the Company at https://atlasmetalsgroup.com.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    MetalNRG plc

    MetalNRG advances acquisition of Moroccan copper mine with FCA prospectus submission

    MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) advances its acquisition of Compagnie Minière de l'Oumejrane S.A., lodging a prospectus with UK regulators.
    MetalNRG plc

    CEO Christopher Chadwick on MetalNRG’s rebrand, CMO acquisition and future plans (LON:MNRG)

    MetalNRG plc’s CEO, Christopher Chadwick, shares insights on the company's strategic growth, CMO acquisition, and rebranding to Atlas Metals Group.

    MetalNRG Plc CEO Christopher Chadwick Discusses Key Developments and Future Plans (VIDEO)

    MetalNRG Plc CEO Christopher Chadwick discusses the acquisition of a Moroccan mine, the rebranding to Atlas Metals Group, and expansion strategies in Africa.
    Broker Ratings

    Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 29.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 28.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 30.5% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.