Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.4% Upside

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. found using ticker (WMS) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 147 and 94 calculating the mean target price we have 117. Now with the previous closing price of 89.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.4%. The 50 day MA is 89.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 105.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,811m. Company Website: https://www.adspipe.com

The potential market cap would be $8,952m based on the market concensus.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems, EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles, mechanical aeration wastewater solutions, septic tanks and accessories, and combined treatment and dispersal systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. The company also purchases and distributes construction fabrics and other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage, as well as drainage grates and other products. It offers its products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications through a network of approximately 38 distribution centers. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio.