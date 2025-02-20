Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$157.75’, now 24.3% Upside Potential

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. which can be found using ticker (WMS) now have 8 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $180.00 and $135.00 with the average share target price sitting at $157.75. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $126.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $121.40 and the 200 day moving average is $147.69. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 9.39B. Currently the stock stands at: $121.05 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,671,434,186 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.24, revenue per share of $37.93 and a 12.72% return on assets.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing water management solutions for the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries, which provides superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces. The Company’s segments include Pipe, International, Infiltrator and Allied Products & Other. Its Pipe segment manufactures and markets performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe throughout the United States. Its Infiltrator is engaged in providing plastic leach field chambers and systems, septic tanks and accessories, primarily for use in residential applications. International segment manufactures and markets products in regions outside of the United States, with owned facilities in Canada and those markets serviced through its joint ventures in Mexico and South America. The Company’s Allied Products & Other segment offers adjacent technologies to its core Pipe offering, presenting a complete drainage solution for its clients and customers.