Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$44.29’, now -7.3% Downside Potential

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. which can be found using ticker (AAP) have now 21 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $66.00 and $17.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $44.29. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $47.78 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -7.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $41.98 and the 200 day MA is $55.62. The market capitalization for the company is 2.75B. Currently the stock stands at: $45.99 USD

The potential market cap would be $2,546,279,804 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 58.22, revenue per share of $189.36 and a 0.25% return on assets.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is an automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself (DIY) customers. Its stores and branches offer a selection of brand names, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and brand-owned automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy-duty trucks. It operates approximately 4,770 stores and 316 branches within the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The Company operates through four trade names: Advance Auto Parts, Autopart International, Carquest, and Worldpac. Its Advance Auto Parts focus on both professional and DIY customers. The stores carry a variety of products serving aftermarket auto part needs for both domestic and import vehicles. Its Autopart International operates in the North-eastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.