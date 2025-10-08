Active M&A market in UK Equities unlocks investor value

Alex Wright, portfolio manager of Fidelity Special Values Plc (LON:FSV) discusses the flurry of takeover announcements of companies within the portfolio, despite turbulent markets and sharp currency moves. While the level of activity underscores the inherent value and opportunities in the UK market, he highlights why he believes his contrarian approach should continue to benefit from an active takeover market.

Despite turbulent markets and sharp currency moves, there has been no pause in takeover activity this year. We’ve seen a flurry of takeover announcements of companies within the fund, with several holdings agreeing to terms that are expected to deliver an average share price premium of 48.7%, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals1. Despite only being just over eight months into the year, the number of company bids within the portfolio has already exceeded last year’s total of nine, and matched the five offers accepted.

The latest announcement comes from Just Group, a life insurance company, which struck a deal to be acquired by Canada’s Brookfield Wealth Solutions. We invested in Just Group in December 2019, and prior to the bid announcement, the company delivered strong outperformance compared to the UK market and life insurance sector. Shareholders expect to receive a 75% premium on its undisturbed share price. In July, US-based corporate payments company, Corpay, made an offer for Alpha Group, an FX broker and alternative banking service provider that we hold in the fund.

Fidelity Special Values PLC Past Performance (%) Aug 20 – Aug 21 Aug 21 – Aug 22 Aug 22 – Aug 23 Aug 23 – Aug 24 Aug 24 – Aug 25 Net Asset Value 56.2% -4.4% 5.9% 24.1% 14.3% Share Price 73.8% -13.5% 5.6% 24.3% 21.8% FSTE All-Share Index 26.9% 1.0% 5.2% 17.0% 12.6% Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns.

Source: Morningstar as at 31.08.2025, bid-bid, net income reinvested.

©2025 Morningstar Inc. All rights reserved. The FTSE All Share Index is a comparative index of the investment trust.

The wave of Merger & Acquisition (M&A) activity has been broad-based including domestic consolidation (Greencore’s acquisition of fresh prepared food manufacturer Bakkavor), overseas acquirers (US-based FirstCash buying UK gold pawnbroker H&T Group), and private equity approaches (Blackstone and WareHouse REIT). The activity reflects a trend of UK company takeouts and demonstrates one of the benefits of investing in an undervalued market.

Source: Fidelity International, Refinitiv, 31 July 2025. Completed deals refers to acquisitions as at 31 July 2025, including completed deals such as H&T Group, as well as announcements that have received board recommendations or are subject to regulatory approvals, Just Group, Alpha Group, Bakkavor and Warehouse REIT*. Note multiple bids by the same company will only count for one each per year. There may be multiple bids for a holding if more than one company engaged in a bid.

Benefits of an undervalued market

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have largely accelerated in the UK compared to the rest of the world. Since 2023, the value of deals has surged 120% year-on-year in the UK to the end of 2024, outpacing the European average growth of 16%3. But the increase in activity for the UK market began in 2021 and has maintained its pace since.

Investing in an undervalued market presents opportunities. Given their vantage point, the domestic market often doesn’t appreciate the hidden value, while other participants can, helping to close the valuation gap. Company executives, other corporates, and private equity, can capitalise on these low valuations through share buybacks, asset purchases or outright takeovers, taking a longer-term investment view.

The UK remains a preferred destination for US investors, given the highly international nature of UK companies. This year, 14.7% of takeover activity was from US acquirers, the highest level in three years4. Many domestic companies trade at substantial valuation discounts compared with their US and global peers. This valuation gap has not gone unnoticed as overseas investors recognise the attractive prices on offer and the synergies available. Takeover activity can anchor on US valuations, particularly from private equity companies, offering a significant premium. However, we have started to see regional valuations narrow slightly this year following strong YTD performance from the UK market.

Is this level of activity sustainable?

Takeover activity and shareholder activism have long been important features of the UK equity market, acting as a corporate governance tool that helps unlock shareholder value in companies.

However, rising company bids, a slowdown in UK IPOs and companies opting for US listings, have raised fears among some market participants of a shrinking UK equity market.

We feel these concerns are overdone. It wasn’t long ago that the UK enjoyed a strong wave of IPOs in 2020 and 2021. While some high-profile companies have switched exchanges, they are relatively few. We would have to experience several consecutive years of high takeover activity with very few new listings to raise legitimate concerns. And these issues are not unique to the UK. Equity markets outside of the US face similar challenges, largely because US stocks trade at substantial premiums compared to the rest of the world.

For us, the UK offers an attractive and deep investable universe – offering plenty of choice and investment opportunities.

Feature of our investment approach

Our approach focuses on finding unloved companies with the potential for positive change. We firstly evaluate the downside protection of a company, before considering its future prospects over a three-to-five-year view. While the investment thesis is not predicated around a takeover, it can be a secondary effect from our investment approach. This is due to our structural bias towards investing in undervalued medium and smaller sized companies, where the level of M&A activity is higher.

As a company navigates through its positive change journey, we conduct extensive due diligence and closely monitor developments with help from Fidelity’s extensive analyst team. We generally find that our contrarian ideas typically re-rate as positive developments in the company excite the market and more investors buy into the story. However, occasionally the route is a takeover, which can unlock the shareholder value first. While not every takeover bid is what we consider fair value, the majority of deals have offered attractive premiums, and our process recycles this capital into new ideas.

Property spotlight

Until recently, property is an industry that we have largely underinvested in given tight yields and an oversupply of office spaces following the rise in working from home. However, this has started to unwind, and we’ve selectively increased our exposure to areas with higher yields and rising rental growth, which offer attractive total returns and trade at significant discounts to their net asset values. For example, in student, industrial and office categories. We favour smaller companies given the potential for economies of scale from consolidation.

Although real estate only accounts for a small portion of the index, it has been the third largest industry for M&A activity this year5. Within the fund, our holding in WareHouse REIT, which invest in large logistic warehouses, has received bids from US private equity company Blackstone and peer Tritax Big Box. Another holding in the fund, Empiric Student Property, is in takeover discussions with larger rival Unite Group. Conversely, the position in NewRiver REIT is benefitting from its acquisition of Capital & Regional last year, strengthening its retail asset portfolio. We continue to find the property sector a rich source of contrarian investment opportunities.

Source: Fidelity International, ICB sector breakdown of the FTSE All Share Index, data as at 31 July 2025

Active M&A market reflects compelling value

The surge in bid activity underscores the inherent value and investment opportunities available in the UK market. There are numerous overlooked companies across the market cap spectrum and the fund continues to trade at an attractive discount to the broader market.

Our contrarian investment approach should continue to benefit from an active takeover market. While this level of M&A activity won’t always remain this high, we are excited that our holdings have this additional channel to unlock value.

1 Completed deals refers to acquisitions as at 31 July 2025, including completed deals such as H&T Group, as well as announcements that have received board recommendations or are subject to regulatory approvals, Just Group, Alpha Group, Bakkavor and Warehouse REIT.

2 Multiple bids by the same company will only count for one each per year. There may be multiple bids for a fund holding if more than one company engaged in a bid.

3 Data from Refinitiv and analysis by BCG as at 8 January 2025, for more details visit M&A Outlook 2025: Expectations Are High | BCG.

4 Fidelity International, Refinitiv, includes London and AIM listed companies. M&A activity includes completed, pending, intended, unconditional and withdrawn deals.

5 Fidelity International, Refinitiv, includes London and AIM listed companies. M&A activity includes completed, pending, intended, unconditional and withdrawn deals.

Important information

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns. The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up, so you may get back less than you invest. Changes in currency exchange rates may affect the value of investments in overseas markets. This trust can use financial derivative instruments for investment purposes, which may expose them to a higher degree of risk and can cause investments to experience larger than average price fluctuations. Investments in smaller companies can carry a higher risk because their share prices may be more volatile than those of larger companies. The shares in the investment trusts are listed on the London Stock Exchange and their price is affected by supply and demand. The investment trusts can gain additional exposure to the market, known as gearing, potentially increasing volatility. Reference in this article to specific securities should not be interpreted as a recommendation to buy or sell these securities but is included for the purposes of illustration only. Investors should note that the views expressed may no longer be current and may have already been acted upon. This information is not a personal recommendation for any particular investment. If you are unsure about the suitability of an investment you should speak to an authorised financial adviser.

The latest annual reports, key information document (KID) and factsheets can be obtained from our website at www.fidelity.co.uk/its or by calling 0800 41 41 10. The full prospectus may also be obtained from Fidelity. The Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) of Fidelity Investment Trusts is FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. Issued by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Fidelity, Fidelity International, the Fidelity International logo and F symbol are trademarks of FIL Limited. UKM0925/415102/ISSCSO00250/NA

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) aims to seek out underappreciated companies primarily listed in the UK and is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.