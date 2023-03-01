Active Energy Group appoint Steve Schaar as Chief Operating Officer

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG, OTCQB:ATGVF), the international biomass based renewable energy business, has announced the appointment of Steve Schaar as Chief Operating Officer of AEG to focus on the development of CoalSwitch® production in the United States. Steve’s role will initially be in a non-Board capacity.

Steve has more than 25 years’ experience of operations, project development, programme management and new product launches from a broad range of industries. Of particular significance is his recent experience at Enviva Biomass, one of the world’s largest producers of biomass fuels. Steve ran large operating production assets whilst acting as plant manager in the Mid-Atlantic and Wilmington regions for Enviva Biomass’ production facilities at Sampson, North Carolina and Southampton, Virginia.

His industry experience in growing and operating commercial scale biomass energy manufacturing businesses will be crucial as AEG’s engineering partner, Player Design Inc, prepares to commission the first manufacturing facility of CoalSwitch® in Maine. The Company is already examining expansion opportunities for manufacturing operations throughout North America.

In addition, Steve has managed global new product programs and large capital growth expansion projects for John Deere Crop Harvesting, and operations for GE Oil & Gas and Ford Motor Company. Prior to joining AEG, Steve led a $180M capital expansion project for Burnham RNG, developing and operating renewable energy projects in the US.

Steve holds a Master of Business Administration from Baker College and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Automated Manufacturing Engineering Technology from the University of Akron.

Michael Rowan, CEO of Active Energy Group, said: “Steve’s appointment comes at an important time for Active Energy as our partner, Player Design Inc, prepares to commission the first industrial scale CoalSwitch® production plant in the United States, in Ashland, Maine. Steve’s relevant experience from the biomass industry is crucial for AEG’s ability to not only ensure commencement of full scale production operations in Ashland as quickly as possible, but also to create the platform within AEG to allow for future production capacity growth.”