Abode strengthens global synergy with strategic talent from Norcros

Norcros Plc

Abode, a prominent UK-based designer and distributor of kitchen and bathroom solutions, has recently welcomed Malcolm Ash from Norcros SA, South Africa, into its team. Malcolm joins as a Merchandiser on a 12-month secondment, bringing over 15 years of industry experience to Abode’s solar-powered headquarters in Barnsley, South Yorkshire. His role involves ensuring consistent brand representation across partner stores in the UK, enhancing product displays, and fostering strong relationships with store teams.

Matthew Pitt, Managing Director at Abode, emphasises the value of such international collaborations, stating that transferring skills between different businesses introduces new perspectives that strengthen the overall enterprise. Malcolm’s integration into the team reflects Abode’s dedication to embracing diverse experiences and insights.

Malcolm’s daily responsibilities encompass meticulous planning of store visits, optimising efficiency, and ensuring that product presentations meet Abode’s high standards. His approach underscores the importance of adaptability and continuous learning, aligning with Abode’s ethos of innovation and customer satisfaction.

Expressing admiration for British design, Malcolm highlights the vintage finishes of Abode products, noting their blend of timeless style and quality craftsmanship. Looking ahead, he aspires to evolve into a leadership role, aiming to mentor others and contribute significantly to the industry’s future in South Africa.

Established in 2002, Abode is renowned for its award-winning designs in kitchen taps, sinks, boiling water taps, and bathroom solutions. With a focus on passion, design innovation, and assurance, Abode delivers best-in-class products featuring unique finishes and the latest technology to UK homeowners.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (7 UK, 3 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.

