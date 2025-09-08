Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Subsea specialist lays intriguing groundwork for expansion

Tekmar Group plc

Tekmar’s trading statement for the year ending 30 September 2025 underlines the sense of a company in transition. While the period has been marked by delayed contract awards and the associated deferral of revenue into the next financial year, management has indicated that adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be broadly breakeven.

The business has acted decisively to consolidate operations, streamline divisional structures and improve its cash position. Such steps demonstrate more than just defensive manoeuvres. They signal that Tekmar is building a foundation robust enough to withstand industry volatility while leaving space to seize opportunities when they arise.

That longer-term mindset is evident in its stated ambition to pursue acquisitions. Management has confirmed that discussions are under way around potential targets, showing a clear willingness to strengthen Tekmar’s position through inorganic growth. This is a notable change in tone, suggesting a business moving beyond stabilisation and into platform building.

The order pipeline provides an additional layer of support for this direction. Management has spoken of a very healthy near-term bidding book, giving confidence that contract conversions are likely in the months ahead. This is reinforced by the award of a £2 million subsea protection contract in the Middle East earlier this summer, providing proof that Tekmar can win competitive work even in an unsettled year.

Chief executive Richard Turner has described the year as transitionary, a choice of language that acknowledges the challenges while pointing firmly to the path forward. For investors, it is less the current year’s numbers than the strategic intent behind them that merits attention. Tekmar is not retreating but repositioning, and doing so with a balance of operational discipline and acquisitive intent.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tekmar Group

Tekmar issues FY2025 trading update, expects EBITDA break-even

Tekmar Group has reported delays in contract awards, with some revenue now expected to move into FY2026. The company anticipates achieving adjusted EBITDA break-even for FY2025, reflecting improved second-half trading.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar wins $1.6m offshore grouting contracts in Qatar

Tekmar Group has secured two offshore grouting contracts in Qatar worth around US$1.6 million. The projects, awarded by existing customers, involve pipeline support remediation using ROV-deployed grout bag technology and are scheduled for completion by October 2025.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group appoints Phil Lanigan as Chief Financial Officer

Tekmar Group has announced the appointment of Phil Lanigan as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, subject to regulatory due diligence. Lanigan, formerly Group CFO at CRC Evans, brings extensive experience in business transformation, growth, and M&A.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group secures £2.0m Middle East subsea infrastructure contract

Tekmar Group has been awarded a contract by a major offshore EPC contractor in the Middle East to supply bespoke subsea infrastructure technology.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group targets strong H2 recovery with £50m+ pipeline

Tekmar Group reported first-half revenue of £12.3m and remains on track for a stronger second half, supported by a robust project pipeline exceeding £50m.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group wins Inch Cape grouting contract

Tekmar Group plc has secured a new contract for grouting services at Scotland's Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, reinforcing its commitment to offshore energy solutions.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple