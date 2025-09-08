Subsea specialist lays intriguing groundwork for expansion

Tekmar’s trading statement for the year ending 30 September 2025 underlines the sense of a company in transition. While the period has been marked by delayed contract awards and the associated deferral of revenue into the next financial year, management has indicated that adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be broadly breakeven.

The business has acted decisively to consolidate operations, streamline divisional structures and improve its cash position. Such steps demonstrate more than just defensive manoeuvres. They signal that Tekmar is building a foundation robust enough to withstand industry volatility while leaving space to seize opportunities when they arise.

That longer-term mindset is evident in its stated ambition to pursue acquisitions. Management has confirmed that discussions are under way around potential targets, showing a clear willingness to strengthen Tekmar’s position through inorganic growth. This is a notable change in tone, suggesting a business moving beyond stabilisation and into platform building.

The order pipeline provides an additional layer of support for this direction. Management has spoken of a very healthy near-term bidding book, giving confidence that contract conversions are likely in the months ahead. This is reinforced by the award of a £2 million subsea protection contract in the Middle East earlier this summer, providing proof that Tekmar can win competitive work even in an unsettled year.

Chief executive Richard Turner has described the year as transitionary, a choice of language that acknowledges the challenges while pointing firmly to the path forward. For investors, it is less the current year’s numbers than the strategic intent behind them that merits attention. Tekmar is not retreating but repositioning, and doing so with a balance of operational discipline and acquisitive intent.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.