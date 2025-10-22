Tekmar enters Germany’s offshore grid with exclusive multi-year deal

Tekmar has entered into an exclusive framework agreement with Jan De Nul for the supply of cable protection systems across multiple offshore grid projects in Germany. The initial scope includes engineering, manufacturing and delivery of its 10th Generation Cable Protection System for two major offshore grid connection projects. The first is already in progress, with delivery targeted for Tekmar’s 2027 financial year, followed by a second scheduled for 2028.

Tekmar has secured exclusive supplier status with one of the more disciplined and technically demanding EPC contractors operating in European offshore energy. That alone elevates the company’s perceived capabilities and execution track record. More importantly, it grants a foothold in a segment of the market that is structurally different from turbine supply or foundation installation. Offshore transmission infrastructure demands consistency, long planning cycles and greater integration with national grid operators. These characteristics favour reliable suppliers with a repeatable product.

By anchoring itself into Germany’s 2 GW grid expansion programme through Jan De Nul, Tekmar is entering a supply chain with longevity. These are not single, opportunistic orders. Instead, they form part of a long-term standardised rollout of offshore grid connections, backed by one of Europe’s most capital-intensive electricity network operators.

