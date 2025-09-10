Follow us on:

A new layer of defence emerging in machine and human interaction

Tern plc

In many industrial settings, security has long hinged on systems designed for durability, safety, and availability rather than agility or confidentiality. Equipment remains in place for years or even decades, and the mindset has remained largely unchanged. Within that environment, identity management has often been an afterthought. Credentials are shared, manual workflows persist, and change brings reluctance, so the path forward looks uphill. But that familiar terrain is fast yielding to a landscape where identities, both machine and human, are the most vulnerable gatekeepers.

The traditional perimeter approach, common across plant floors and control systems, is increasingly untenable. Attackers no longer need to “break in”—they just log in. Yet frameworks like NIST’s SP 800-series and the IEC 62443 standards now press for more coherent identity enforcement. Regulators are responding too: the EU Cyber Resilience Act and CISA guidance elevate identity security from advisory to imperative. The incentives for modernising identity access management (IAM) have shifted from optional to essential.

Layered over this regulatory shift, automation emerges as a practical weapon. Manual processes are labour-intensive, prone to error, and ill-suited to scale. An automated identity lifecycle, from onboarding through credential rotation, revocation, and device decommissioning, removes inefficiency and human fallibility, while also reinforcing Zero Trust ideals. Platforms built around this principle promise to handle both greenfield and brownfield deployments without disrupting uptime, a critical consideration for operators focused on reliability.

Operators, manufacturers, and regulators no longer operate in isolation. The challenge demands collaboration. Manufacturers must design systems with security baked in; operators must integrate identity-first controls without sacrificing operations; regulators must outline clear guardrails. Identity-first models align with cloud ecosystems and privileged access platforms, offering a vision of security that spans devices, systems, and services without costly overhaul.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.

