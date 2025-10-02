A leading accountancy firm redefines office essentials in its London move

Relocating a flagship office is more than a change of address; it is a statement about culture, efficiency, and long-term priorities. For a firm serving clients across the UK and internationally, the details of this move carried weight, not least when it came to the daily essentials often overlooked until they become friction points for productivity.

Energy waste, cluttered spaces, and inconsistent provision of basic services undermine both sustainability commitments and the experience of employees. With multiple tea points to manage, the company faced the challenge of finding a solution that would meet the expectations of a modern professional environment without inflating cost or complexity.

After surveying alternatives, the firm selected a compact integrated water system designed to deliver boiling and chilled filtered water instantly from a single underbench unit.

Four units were installed across the office, each paired with dispensing taps that balanced functionality and style. The result was not only a tidier and more efficient environment but also a measurable reduction in reliance on bottled water and electricity-hungry kettles.

