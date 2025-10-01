Strix Group Billi Booms, Debt Falls and Controls Stabilise, CEO Outlines 2025 Momentum (Video)

Fresh off the release of interim results, Strix Group (LON:KETL) CEO Mark Bartlett gives a sharp breakdown of how the business is performing across each division. Billi is already delivering double-digit growth, consumer goods are back in expansion mode, and a debt reduction plan is underway. With new product launches showcased at the Canton Fair and financial calendar changes to improve forecasting, investors have a clear window into a business that’s turning operational progress into financial upside.

Key Moments:

Strix Group is a global leader in kettle safety controls, water filtration and appliance components — with technology used over 1.1 billion times per day in more than 100 countries. Based on the Isle of Man, it holds 300+ active patents and supplies major global appliance brands.