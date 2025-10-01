Follow us on:

Strix Group Billi Booms, Debt Falls and Controls Stabilise, CEO Outlines 2025 Momentum (Video)

Fresh off the release of interim results, Strix Group (LON:KETL) CEO Mark Bartlett gives a sharp breakdown of how the business is performing across each division. Billi is already delivering double-digit growth, consumer goods are back in expansion mode, and a debt reduction plan is underway. With new product launches showcased at the Canton Fair and financial calendar changes to improve forecasting, investors have a clear window into a business that’s turning operational progress into financial upside.

Key Moments:

  • [00:45] – Key takeaways from Strix Group interim results
  • [01:00] – Billy’s double-digit growth and factory expansion
  • [01:14] – Consumer goods rebound and Leica UK campaign
  • [01:34] – Controls division challenges and new product launches
  • [02:05] – Financial breakdown: growth, debt and funding
  • [03:06] – £14M free cash flow boost from Billy loan payoff
  • [03:12] – Changing financial year-end to align with Canton Fair insights
  • [03:57] – CEO’s priorities for H2: debt reduction and control stabilisation
  • [04:32] – Canton Fair: market intelligence and OEM engagement
  • [04:47] – Confidence in medium-term outlook and 15-month expectations

Strix Group is a global leader in kettle safety controls, water filtration and appliance components — with technology used over 1.1 billion times per day in more than 100 countries. Based on the Isle of Man, it holds 300+ active patents and supplies major global appliance brands.

