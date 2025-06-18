A different currency approach for global businesses

Finseta has crafted a proposition that could subtly transform how companies and individuals manage capital across borders. Instead of juggling multiple bank accounts or paying hefty conversion fees, users gain access to a single, multi‑currency virtual account capable of holding balances in up to 37 currencies. These balances can be managed under one digital roof, offering simplicity without sacrificing reach.

By issuing individual IBANs in the user’s own name, Finseta offers something more than convenience. It delivers credibility. Whether a business is opening doors in a new market or an individual is handling cross-border payments, having a named local IBAN signals legitimacy, and it’s made available swiftly. In a world where speed and reputation are intertwined with opportunity, that’s a non‑trivial edge.

Direct receipt of overseas payments, available from over 140 countries, is woven into this multi-currency fabric. Funds arrive where they’re meant to, without detours through correspondent accounts. For companies trading across continents, that means smoother cash flow and less hassle.

Built on the foundation of a City of London‑based PLC, Finseta operates under FCA authorisation as an Electronic Money Institution. With bank‑grade security and regulatory oversight, it challenges the perception that all fintechs are inherently riskier than banks. By combining speed with compliance, it addresses a core investor concern: safeguarding capital while enabling agility.

What sets this model apart is the combination of breadth and precision. Clients can hold 37 currencies, but Finseta also offers bespoke spot, forward, limit‑order, and stop‑loss foreign exchange products. These aren’t superficial add-ons, they allow corporates and individuals to manage currency risk actively, with forward contracts extendable up to 24 months. That matters for any investor assessing FX exposures or hedging strategies.

For those making large transactions, such as property acquisitions abroad, Finseta’s tailored FX service brings more than just better rates. It delivers dedicated account managers who guide users through the entire process. In cash‑intensive deals, this human touch can turn minor savings into significant outcomes, and confidence often has monetary value when stakes are high.

Once onboarded, clients interact with a live platform that shows open trades and historical payment activity, complemented by real‑time FX quoting. The platform acts as a control centre, transparent, efficient, and tailored to decision‑makers who need clarity without complexity.

On costs, Finseta positions itself as leaner than traditional banks. Without relying on correspondent routing or multi‑layered margins, it claims to deliver more favourable FX pricing. For investors, understanding cost‑efficiency in quantum transactions is essential—and Finseta’s operating model speaks to that.

From a strategic standpoint, Finseta is staking out a space as a niche player with broad relevance. As cross‑border trade and international capital movement accelerate, the ability to hold, pay and hedge in dozens of currencies becomes more than convenience, it becomes foundational. For investors, the appeal lies in a model that scales with global connectivity without inheriting bank‑like overheads or rigidity.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.