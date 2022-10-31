4GLOBAL awarded £4million contract in the Middle East

4GLOBAL plc (LON:4GBL), a UK-based data, services and software company focused on major sporting events and the promotion and measurement of physical activity, has announced that it has been awarded a £4million project over 5 years with a major sporting infrastructure project for a city in the Middle East. Approximately £600k of the project is expected to be delivered and recognised in the current financial year and the project includes an opportunity for additional scope throughout the engagement.

4GLOBAL has been awarded this prestigious project to work alongside a major global consultancy and construction firm to help inform the design and build of critical sporting infrastructure that will be used to host and attract major sporting events, as well as to promote more active and healthy lifestyles for the citizens in the region.

Key to 4GLOBAL’s role will be the application of the Company’s extensive and unique knowledge on major events, active places and active people, as well as its data and technology to inform critical decisions and to drive the sustainability of the new infrastructure.

This project will enable 4GLOBAL to further strengthen its strategic global partnership which is generating significant sales pipeline opportunities in the region.