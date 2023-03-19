ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.5% Upside

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. with ticker code (ZTO) have now 22 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39.42 and 30.08 calculating the mean target price we have $34.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at $28.00 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 24.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $27.06 while the 200 day moving average is $25.33. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $22,988m. Company Website: https://www.zto.com

The potential market cap would be $28,629m based on the market consensus.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.13, revenue per share of 43.71 and a 6.84% return on assets.