Zoetic International shareholders encouraged to vote by proxy for AGM

Zoetic International plc (LON:ZOE), the London-listed vertically integrated CBD company, has announced that its 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 28 October 2020, at 3pm (GMT).

In connection with the AGM, the Notice of AGM and the Form of Proxy are being posted to shareholders today, along with hard copies of the annual report and accounts (as announced on 30 September 2020) for any shareholders who have elected to receive hardcopy shareholder communications from the Company. The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy are also available on the Company’s website at https://zoeticinternational.com/investor-relations/.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and in the interests of health and safety, the AGM this year will be run as a closed meeting and regrettably it will not be possible for shareholders to attend the AGM in person.

Shareholders are therefore strongly encouraged to vote by proxy. The Company will convene the AGM with the minimum necessary quorum of two shareholders (which the Company will facilitate) and will include all valid proxy votes in its polls at the AGM. The format of the meeting will be purely functional and will comprise only the formal voting on the resolutions tabled.

The current situation is evolving and the Company will make any further announcement(s) that may be required by way of a Regulatory Information Service and on the Company’s website.

Investor presentation

The Company is pleased to announce that Joint CEOs, Trevor Taylor and Antonio Russo, will provide a live investor presentation on 28 October 2020 at 4pm London time, following the AGM.

The Zoetic International presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Those wishing to attend should email zoetic@investor-focus.co.uk and they will be provided with log in details. There will be the opportunity for participants to submit questions during the presentation. Questions can also be emailed to the above address ahead of the presentation.

