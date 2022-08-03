Zinc Media Group raises £5 million in fundraise

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN), has confirmed, further to the announcements made at 7.00 a.m. and 7.01 a.m. today, the successful completion of the Fundraise at the Issue Price of 100 pence per share.

The Fundraise has conditionally raised aggregate gross proceeds of approximately £5.0 million pursuant to the placing of 5,000,000 Placing Shares and subscription for 37,059 Retail Shares. Following completion of the Acquisition, the Placing and the Retail Offer, the Company’s issued share capital will comprise 21,777,978 Ordinary Shares. The Placing Shares and Retail Shares will represent approximately 23.1 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital.

Singer Capital Markets acted as sole bookrunner in connection with the Placing. The Placing was conducted by way of an accelerated book build process.

Following the deduction of associated fees and expenses, the net proceeds receivable by the Company will be used to principally to finance the initial cash consideration due in respect of the Acquisition, together with associated transaction costs, totalling approximately £2.5 million, and to provide additional growth capital for the Enlarged Group.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Launch Announcement, unless the context provides otherwise.

Mark Browning, Chief Executive Officer of Zinc Media Group plc, commented: “This placing demonstrates the fantastic shareholder support for Zinc’s strategy to build a content creating group of scale in the public market. The acquisition we’ve announced today is an excellent deal for the employees, shareholders and clients of Zinc and The Edge. Our ambitions and culture are aligned and the combined creative and commercial firepower of the enlarged group is exciting and provides significant growth potential.”

Related Party Transactions

All the Directors of the Company have agreed to subscribe for, in aggregate 85,000 Placing Shares at the Issue Price. The number of Placing Shares conditionally subscribed for by each of the Directors pursuant to the Placing, and their resulting shareholdings on Admission are set out below:

Director Number of Existing Ordinary Shares Number of Placing Shares subscribed for in the Placing Number of Ordinary Shares held

on Admission Percentage of Enlarged

Share Capital on Admission Christopher Satterthwaite 125,364 15,000 140,364 0.64% Mark Browning 194,618 30,000 224,618 1.03% Will Sawyer 74,138 15,000 89,138 0.41% Andrew Garard 41,666 15,000 56,666 0.26% Nicholas Taylor 13,889 10,000 23,889 0.11%

Herald Investment Management (“Herald”), a substantial shareholder of the Company (as defined in the AIM Rules), has conditionally subscribed for 1,977,208 Placing Shares at the Issue Price.

The participations of the Directors and Herald each constitute related party transactions under Rule 13 of the AIM Rules. As all of the Directors are participating in the Placing, Singer Capital Markets Advisory LLP, acting in its capacity as the Company’s nominated adviser, having consulted with the Directors, consider that the terms of the participation by the Directors and Herald in the Placing are fair and reasonable insofar as the Company’s Shareholders are concerned.

Notice of General Meeting and posting of Circular

The issue of the New Ordinary Shares is conditional upon, among other things, the Resolutions being duly passed by Shareholders at the General Meeting. The General Meeting will be held at the offices of Singer Capital Markets, 1 Bartholomew Lane, London, EC2N 2AX at 11.00 a.m. on 22 August 2022 and the Circular, containing the Notice of General Meeting, will be posted on 4 August 2022 and will be available on the Company’s website at www.zincmedia.com

Admission, Settlement and Dealings

Application will be made for Admission of the New Ordinary Shares. Subject to, amongst other things, the passing of the Resolutions, settlement of the New Ordinary Shares and Admission are expected to take place at 8.00 a.m. on or around 23 August 2022. In addition to the passing of the Resolutions, the Placing and Retail Offer are conditional upon, among other things, Admission becoming effective and the Placing Agreement not being terminated in accordance with its terms.

The Placing Shares and the Retail Offer Shares, when issued, will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company’s issued and fully paid share capital will consist of 21,777,978 Ordinary Shares, all of which carry one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares and voting rights in the Company will be 21,777,978. With effect from Admission, this figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

