Zillow Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.7% Upside

Zillow Group with ticker code (ZG) have now 20 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 67 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have $49.30. Now with the previous closing price of $40.85 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 20.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $41.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9,689m. Company Website: https://www.zillowgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $11,693m based on the market consensus.

Zillow Group operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans. The company’s Mortgages segment provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage services. Its Homes segment offers title and escrow services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and Mortech, a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, as well as New Home Feed and ShowingTime+, and Bridge Interactive. Zillow Group was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.