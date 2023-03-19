Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Zillow Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Zillow Group with ticker code (ZG) have now 20 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 67 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have $49.30. Now with the previous closing price of $40.85 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 20.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $41.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9,689m. Company Website: https://www.zillowgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $11,693m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Zillow Group operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans. The company’s Mortgages segment provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage services. Its Homes segment offers title and escrow services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and Mortech, a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, as well as New Home Feed and ShowingTime+, and Bridge Interactive. Zillow Group was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/vtGup
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.