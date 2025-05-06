ZIGUP Plc wins King’s Award for Enterprise in Promoting Opportunity

ZIGUP Plc (LON:ZIG) has received a King’s Award for Enterprise, recognised for excellence in Promoting Opportunity. ZIGUP is one of 197 organisations nationally to be recognised this year with a prestigious King’s Award and one of only 10 awarded in this category. It recognises businesses that have developed successful programmes that support people from disadvantaged backgrounds in improving their job skills and opportunities. These include initiatives across work experience, training, apprenticeships, mentoring and careers advice.

Darlington headquartered, ZIGUP plc is a leading integrated mobility solutions provider to business and personal customers across a broad range of services from vehicle rental and fleet management to EV charging installations, accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance. ZIGUP employs 8,000 experts who work across the 11 businesses that make up the group, with offices and branches nationwide across UK&I and Spain.

CEO Martin Ward comments: “The team at ZIGUP are incredibly honoured to receive the King’s Award for Enterprise. This award recognises our efforts in Promoting Opportunity and reinforces the investments we are making in building skills for the future and the impact this is having on early careers, the communities in which we work and our reputation for being a responsible employer. ZIGUP operates in an industry which offers great potential for people to join with minimal qualifications, learn significant technical skills and embrace new automotive technologies. Breaking down socio-economic barriers to employment supports growth and helps close the skills gap in the automotive sector. With over 400 apprentices across the ZIGUP group, the award is a huge recognition for the team behind it all who have developed an award-winning apprentice and mentor programme and are broadening our diversity and inclusion efforts. We continually seek to best support our people in forging successful and rewarding careers and helping keep our customers mobile.”