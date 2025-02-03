Follow us on:

ZIGUP Plc appoints Rachel Coulson as CFO, Philip Vincent stepping down

ZIGUP Plc

ZIGUP Plc (LON:ZIG) has announced the selection of Rachel Coulson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).  This follows the resignation in October 2024 of Philip Vincent who will leave his role as a Director of the Company and Chief Financial Officer on 28 March 2025.

Rachel is currently Group Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Pearson PLC where she has held a number of senior finance roles in the UK and US since 2014.  She has significant experience of digital transformation, including the evolution of the customer experience through the development and implementation of innovative technology strategies. Prior to Pearson, Rachel was a senior finance executive at Vodafone having started her finance career at PWC.

Rachel was selected following a rigorous recruitment process overseen by the Board Nominations Committee and will join the business and Board of Directors no later than 18 August 2025, following the completion of her current notice period.

Prior to Rachel’s arrival, ZIGUP Group UK&I Finance Director, Richard Clay will step in as interim CFO. 

Commenting on Rachel’s appointment, Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer, ZIGUP PLC, said:

“I am looking forward to welcoming Rachel to the Board and working with her as we continue to evolve the business through our three strategic pillars of enable, deliver and grow.  Rachel’s experience of driving international business growth and digital transformation is particularly relevant and will bring valuable experience to the Executive team.  I would also like to thank Philip for his dedication and support over the past six years and wish him the very best for the future.”

Rachel Coulson added:

“I am delighted to be joining ZIGUP as CFO.  The Group has developed a leading integrated mobility platform and is at an exciting point in the delivery of its strategy. I am looking forward to working with the ZIGUP team to help shape and execute against the next phase of the journey.”

The Company is making this announcement pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.6R with no further disclosure necessary under UK Listing Rule 6.4.8R(2) to (6).

No compensation is payable to Mr Vincent in respect of his loss of office for the purposes of s430(2B) Companies Act 2006.  All unvested options under the Company Long Term Incentive Plan will lapse and Mr Vincent will not be entitled to a bonus for the year ending 30 April 2025 in line with ZIGUP’s Remuneration Policy.

