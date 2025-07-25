Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA): Analyst Consensus Points to Nearly 95% Upside Potential

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVRA) is making waves in the biotechnology sector with its focus on developing treatments for rare diseases. Headquartered in Celebration, Florida, this commercial-stage company has been catching the attention of investors due to its high revenue growth and promising pipeline of drug candidates. With a market capitalization of $638.11 million, Zevra stands poised as a noteworthy player in the healthcare industry.

The company’s stock is currently priced at $11.67 per share, hovering near the higher end of its 52-week range of $5.50 to $12.79. Despite a minor recent price dip of 0.01%, analysts have issued eight buy ratings with no holds or sells, reflecting strong confidence in the company’s future prospects. The average target price of $22.75 suggests a potential upside of approximately 94.94%, a figure that is sure to intrigue growth-oriented investors.

Zevra’s valuation metrics indicate a mixed picture. While the company does not currently report a trailing P/E ratio, the forward P/E stands at 18.71, suggesting that investors are optimistic about future earnings growth. However, traditional valuation metrics such as the PEG ratio and Price/Book are not available, which might raise questions about the company’s current profitability given its status as a developing biopharmaceutical firm.

A key highlight is the remarkable revenue growth of 495.70%, which signals strong top-line expansion. Nevertheless, the company is yet to report positive net income and has an EPS of -1.94. The return on equity is notably low at -204.78%, and the company has a negative free cash flow of $39.2 million, reflecting the heavy investments typical in biotech for research and development. These figures underscore the high-risk, high-reward nature of investing in companies at the cutting edge of medical innovation.

The company’s development pipeline is robust, featuring promising candidates such as KP1077 for idiopathic hypersomnia and narcolepsy, and Celiprolol for vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome. Its marketed products include AZSTARYS for ADHD and OLPRUVA for urea cycle disorders, alongside the ultra-rare Niemann-Pick disease treatment, MIPLYFFA. These products benefit from Zevra’s strategic partnerships, including collaborations with Commave Therapeutics SA, Acer, and Relief Therapeutics, Inc.

On the technical front, Zevra’s stock is exhibiting strength. The 50-day moving average of $9.77 and the 200-day moving average of $8.51 suggest a bullish trend, supported by an RSI of 56.91, indicating that the stock is not yet overbought. The MACD of 0.72 compared to the signal line of 0.81 suggests a potential for upward momentum, which could further bolster investor confidence.

Investors considering Zevra Therapeutics should weigh these factors carefully. The company’s focus on rare diseases presents unique opportunities and challenges, with substantial growth potential tempered by the inherent risks of drug development. For those with a tolerance for volatility and a preference for long-term growth, Zevra’s stock could represent a compelling addition to a diversified portfolio.