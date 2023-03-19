Yum! Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Yum! Brands which can be found using ticker (YUM) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 170 and 125 calculating the average target price we see $144.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at $128.06 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The 50 day MA is $128.70 and the 200 day moving average is $120.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35,871m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.yum.com

The potential market cap would be $40,562m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Yum! Brands, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants and changed its name to Yum! Brands in May 2002. Yum! Brands was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.9% with the ex dividend date set at 21-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.88, revenue per share of 23.92 and a 23.09% return on assets.