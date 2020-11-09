Twitter
Yew Grove REIT investor presentation on Tuesday 24 November

Yew Grove REIT

Yew Grove REIT plc (LON:YEW), which owns a diversified portfolio of Irish commercial property assets, has announced that CEO Jonathan Laredo and CFO Charles Peach will provide a live online investor presentation on Tuesday 24 November at 5.30 pm GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Those wishing to attend should email yewgrovereit@investor-focus.co.uk and they will be provided with log in details. There will be the opportunity for participants to ask questions at the end of the presentation. Questions can also be emailed to the above address ahead of the presentation.

Yew Grove REIT, quoted on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market and on the Euronext Growth Market in Dublin, is an Irish commercial real estate company invested in a diversified portfolio of Irish commercial property. The company has a particular focus on well-tenanted commercial real estate assets comprising of office and industrial assets outside of Dublin’s Central Business District.

Yew Grove’s highly experienced team has a proven track record in commercial property investment and asset management in Ireland and internationally and is focused on delivering results. Its investment approach is strategic, not speculative, principally on assets that are let, pre-let or to be let after refurbishment. Shareholders are provided with stable, long-term income from a diverse portfolio of commercial property comprising well-tenanted real estate in strategic centres let to Irish government entities and other state bodies, IDA Ireland supported and other FDI companies, and larger corporates.

