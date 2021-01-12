Yew Grove REIT collect 100% of it’s quarterly rents for Q1 2021

Yew Grove REIT plc (LON:YEW), which owns a diversified portfolio of Irish commercial property assets, has announced another positive rent collection update.

Rent Collection Update

Yew Grove is pleased to announce another strong rent collection update, collecting 100% of it’s quarterly rents for Q1 2021. Quarterly rents account for 90.35% of the rent roll and monthly rents account for 9.65% of the rent roll. All but €3,175 of the monthly amounts due on 1 January 2021 have been collected. If this rate of collection is repeated in February and March, the full quarterly collections will exceed 99.6%. The 0.4% of rent not collected relates to non-food retail that has been closed due to the new Irish national lockdown announced just after Christmas. In aggregate, the Company’s non -food retail rents amount to only 0.7% of the total rent roll. As previously announced last year, we continue to collect agreed deferrals from Q2 and Q3 2020.