Yew Grove REIT advises shareholders of AGM and EGM

Yew Grove REIT plc (LON:YEW), the AIM and Euronext Growth listed regional Irish commercial property investor, today announced that a notice convening the 2020 Annual General Meeting and a notice convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company are today being sent to shareholders. The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be sent to shareholders on 30 April 2020. The Report and Accounts together with the notice of AGM and the notice of EGM are available for inspection on the Company’s website: http://www.ygreit.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/2020

Yew Grove’s AGM will be held at 12.00 p.m. on 29 May 2019 at the offices of William Fry, 2 Grand Canal Square, Dublin 2, Ireland.

An EGM will follow the AGM on 29 May 2019 to consider proposals to renew the Company’s existing Share Issuance Programme (which is due to expire on 4 July 2020) so as to enable the Company to issue up to a further 100 million Ordinary Shares over the 12 month period from the date of the EGM. The proceeds of the Share Issuance Programme will be used to fund the acquisition of assets that fit the Company’s investment policy.

Yew Grove REIT considers the well-being of shareholders, employees and attendees a top priority. Based on the latest available guidance from the Health Service Executive (“HSE”) in Ireland, we expect the AGM and EGM to proceed on 29 May 2020, but under very constrained circumstances.

In line with the measures advised by the HSE and Irish Government recommendations on public gatherings, we plan to put in place a number of measures to minimise the risk of spreading the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the AGM and EGM and we encourage all shareholders, on this occasion, to complete and return their Proxy Forms as soon as possible to ensure their vote is registered at the AGM and EGM and to minimise the need to attend in these unprecedented circumstances.

Given the severity of the circumstances and the health risks involved, the Directors will take all appropriate safety measures to ensure the safety of any attendees and others involved in the AGM and the EGM, including restricting attendance at the AGM and EGM, should it be deemed necessary to do so.

Updates

The Yew Grove REIT Board encourages shareholders to check Regulatory Information Services and the Company’s website www.ygreit.com for any updates in relation to the AGM and EGM. Shareholders are also encouraged to keep up-to-date with Government announcements and to follow HSE/World Health Organisation guidance.

