Yamana Gold Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 5.1% Upside Potential

Yamana Gold Inc. which can be found using ticker (AUY) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.56 and 5.5 calculating the mean target price we have $6.19. Now with the previous closing price of $5.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.1%. The day 50 moving average is $5.63 and the 200 day moving average is $5.11. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $5,629m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.yamana.com

The potential market cap would be $5,916m based on the market consensus.

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. The company is in a development-stage properties of gold and silver production, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company produces mining properties, including the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; the Jacobina mine in Brazil; the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina. Its projects include MARA and Suyai projects in Argentina; and Wasamac and Monument Bay projects in Canada. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

The company has a dividend yield of 6.84% with the ex dividend date set at 13-4-2023 (DMY).