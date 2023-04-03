Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Yamana Gold Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 5.1% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Yamana Gold Inc. which can be found using ticker (AUY) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.56 and 5.5 calculating the mean target price we have $6.19. Now with the previous closing price of $5.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.1%. The day 50 moving average is $5.63 and the 200 day moving average is $5.11. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $5,629m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.yamana.com

The potential market cap would be $5,916m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. The company is in a development-stage properties of gold and silver production, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company produces mining properties, including the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; the Jacobina mine in Brazil; the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina. Its projects include MARA and Suyai projects in Argentina; and Wasamac and Monument Bay projects in Canada. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

The company has a dividend yield of 6.84% with the ex dividend date set at 13-4-2023 (DMY).

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/WRkN7
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.