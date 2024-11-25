Follow us on:

XPS Pensions Group PLC 20.2% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings
XPS Pensions Group PLC with ticker (LON:XPS) now has a potential upside of 20.2% according to Deutsche.

XPS.L

Deutsche set a target price of 435 GBX for the company, which when compared to the XPS Pensions Group PLC share price of 362 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 20.2%. Trading has ranged between 195 (52 week low) and 377 (52 week high) with an average of 563,887 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £768,815,190.

XPS Pensions Group plc is a United Kingdom-based pensions consulting and administration company, focused on the United Kingdom pension schemes. The Company’s product lines include Pensions Actuarial and Consulting, Pensions Administration, Pensions Investment Consulting, and National Pension Trust (NPT). It works in partnership with defined benefit (DB) and defined contribution (DC) pension schemes, delivering independent advice and solutions. Its Pensions Administration services include scheme administration; first-time outsourcing and member communication; scam identification and protection; payroll services; pension scheme accounting; de-risking projects; technical consultancy; GMP equalization; data audits and cleansing; trustee secretarial services, and pension management services. The Company’s service is focused on helping schemes and members achieve their objectives and manage risk, thereby receiving the outcomes and security in retirement.



    Latest Company News

    XPS Pensions Group PLC -7.8% potential downside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    XPS Pensions Group PLC -7.5% potential downside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    XPS Pensions Group PLC 5.0% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

    XPS Pensions Group PLC 26.1% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    XPS Pensions Group PLC 17.0% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    XPS Pensions Group Plc

    XPS Pensions Group Annual Report 2023 and Co-CEOs’ Review

