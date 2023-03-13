XPO, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.9% Upside

XPO, Inc. found using ticker (XPO) have now 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 96 and 35 and has a mean target at 46.24. With the stocks previous close at 35.88 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.9%. The day 50 moving average is 37.15 while the 200 day moving average is 33.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,002m. Find out more information at: https://www.xpo.com

The potential market cap would be $5,158m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

XPO, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean, as well as engages in the operation of trailer manufacturing. The European Transportation segment offers dedicated truckload, LTL, truck brokerage, managed transportation, last mile, freight forwarding and multimodal solutions, such as road-rail and road-short sea combinations. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was formerly known as XPO Logistics, Inc. and changed its name to XPO, Inc. in December 2022. XPO, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.