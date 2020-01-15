Don't Miss
Home » News » FTSE 100 » WPP to hold briefing for investors and analysts today
WPP PLC

WPP to hold briefing for investors and analysts today

Posted by: Amilia Stone 15th January 2020

WPP (LON:WPP) will be holding a briefing for investors and analysts at 8.30am GMT today at its London campus, Sea Containers House. The briefing will focus on how technology is shaping our strategy and our offer for clients. A live webcast of the plenary presentation will be available on the WPP investor website (www.wpp.com/investors) where it will remain available for replay.

No material new financial information will be disclosed in the presentation nor will there be any update on current trading.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.