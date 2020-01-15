WPP to hold briefing for investors and analysts today

WPP (LON:WPP) will be holding a briefing for investors and analysts at 8.30am GMT today at its London campus, Sea Containers House. The briefing will focus on how technology is shaping our strategy and our offer for clients. A live webcast of the plenary presentation will be available on the WPP investor website (www.wpp.com/investors) where it will remain available for replay.

No material new financial information will be disclosed in the presentation nor will there be any update on current trading.