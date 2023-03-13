World Wrestling Entertainment, – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.4% Upside

World Wrestling Entertainment, with ticker code (WWE) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 111 and 68 and has a mean target at 97.5. With the stocks previous close at 81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 84.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 74.03. The company has a market cap of $6,041m. Visit the company website at: https://corporate.wwe.com

The potential market cap would be $7,272m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, and apparel through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.