Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Wood Group completes sale of EthosEnergy for $138 million

John Wood Group
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has completed the sale of its stake in Ethos Energy Group Limited, a joint venture focused on rotating equipment.

Wood has completed the sale to One Equity Partners for a final net cash consideration of $138 million, with $42 million of prior planned loan notes replaced by an additional cash consideration at completion.

Ken Gilmartin, CEO of John Wood Group, said:

“We are pleased to complete the sale of EthosEnergy to One Equity Partners. This strategic divestment is part of our strategy to be selective and focused on our core business. We will continue to align our portfolio as part of our commitment to simplify Wood.”

About EthosEnergy sale

Wood owned 51% of the EthosEnergy joint venture with its partner, Siemens Energy AG. An agreement by both parties was reached to sell the complete business to private equity firm, One Equity Partners on August 28, 2024 with the deal completed December 31, 2024.

EthosEnergy currently employs c.3,600 people globally and contributed $34 million of adjusted EBITDA to Wood’s results (per Wood definition) in 2023, with no revenue recognised in Wood’s results.

EthosEnergy was part of John Wood Group’s Investment Services business unit.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    John Wood Group

    John Wood Group secures global engineering contracts with bp for energy projects

    John Wood Group strengthens its partnership with bp through major agreements, advancing global energy projects with enhanced engineering and digital solutions.
    John Wood Group

    Wood Group Plc reports Positive H1 results with Improved EBITDA and Order Book Growth

    John Wood Group Plc (LON:WG) reports its HY24 results, highlighting a stronger business quality, improved EBITDA, and a substantial order book increase.
    John Wood Group

    John Wood Group PLC delivering improved profitability, order book up 9%

    John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) announced a strong Q1 performance with EBITDA growth and a 9% increase in the order book. CEO Ken Gilmartin remains confident in the company's growth strategy. #WoodGroup #EBITDA #growth
    John Wood Group

    John Wood Group trading update shows strong revenue and EBITDA growth

    John Wood Group

    John Wood Group strengthens Executive Committee with new leadership appointments

    John Wood Group

    John Wood Group appoints Arvind Balan as Chief Financial Officer

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.