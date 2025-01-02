Wood Group completes sale of EthosEnergy for $138 million

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has completed the sale of its stake in Ethos Energy Group Limited, a joint venture focused on rotating equipment.

Wood has completed the sale to One Equity Partners for a final net cash consideration of $138 million, with $42 million of prior planned loan notes replaced by an additional cash consideration at completion.

Ken Gilmartin, CEO of John Wood Group, said: “We are pleased to complete the sale of EthosEnergy to One Equity Partners. This strategic divestment is part of our strategy to be selective and focused on our core business. We will continue to align our portfolio as part of our commitment to simplify Wood.”

About EthosEnergy sale

Wood owned 51% of the EthosEnergy joint venture with its partner, Siemens Energy AG. An agreement by both parties was reached to sell the complete business to private equity firm, One Equity Partners on August 28, 2024 with the deal completed December 31, 2024.

EthosEnergy currently employs c.3,600 people globally and contributed $34 million of adjusted EBITDA to Wood’s results (per Wood definition) in 2023, with no revenue recognised in Wood’s results.

EthosEnergy was part of John Wood Group’s Investment Services business unit.